Fast*, new, or affordable: pick two. Or in the case of these 10 cars, all three. While some of us might bemoan the lack of affordable performance cars out there, it’s not a barren desert of identical silver compact crossovers. In fact, even at the low price of just $30,000—two-thirds the average new-car transaction as of September 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book—there’s still plenty of performance options to be had. You won’t be swinging a V8 for this price, but that’s okay: some of these cars would demolish a turn-of-the-century V8 muscle car at the strip and at the track. And you’ll still get most of the modern amenities expected of a new car.

