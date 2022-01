Timothy Havens is the new director of the Great Lakes Research Center. Timothy Havens came to Michigan Technological University as an electrical and computer engineering researcher. As of January 1, he’s now the director of the Great Lakes Research Center (GLRC), in addition to continuing his roles as director of the Institute of Computing and Cybersystems (ICC) and the William and Gloria Jackson Professor in Computer Science. Havens succeeds outgoing GLRC director Andrew Barnard.

