Cadillac Escalade vs. Cadillac Escalade ESV: Dimensional Comparison

This car from the golden age of GM is the perfect addition to any classic Cadillac enthusiast’s collection. Classic Cadillac convertibles have been the symbol of status and fame in America for over ten years because of their elegant figure, high price tags, and generally high-class design. These cars were driven by everyone from JFK to Frank Sinatra, even going so far as to make the brand practically synonymous with Elvis Presley in the 1950s. While America isn't exactly known for its luxury automobile brands, Cadillac had quite a few opponents back in the early to mid 20th century. These included companies like Oakland and Buick, whose primary job was to push the brand further and faster toward the insane manufacturer we all know and love today. Many enthusiasts opt into owning a piece of that incredible luxury automobile history via purchasing some broken-down '50s cruiser or an early 2000s CTS-V. However, you're a bit more refined than that. What if you want a domineering, decisive Cadillac beast that will always provide a fun ride without sacrificing the prestige that Cadillacs are so well known for?

