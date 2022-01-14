ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

J. B. Hunt announce collaboration with Waymo Via for autonomous transport

By Miriam Battles
 5 days ago

Officials with Arkansas-based J. B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Friday that the company is working towards incorporating autonomous transportation into their operations.

