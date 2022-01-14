ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Mocks Lori Lightfoot for Teacher Dispute, Says NYC is 'Emotionally Intelligent'

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is not Chicago, this is New York, where we are communicating with each other because we're both emotionally intelligent," Adams...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Jerry Beyer
5d ago

Are we to be impressed with a mayor who supports learning outside the classroom and voting by non-citizens?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
New York City, NY
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesse Sharkey
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
740K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy