Kanye West spotted in the studio with Blueface

By Will Lavin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has been spotted working in the studio with LA rapper Blueface ahead of the reported sequel to last year’s ‘DONDA’. The pair, who have not previously worked together, were all smiles in a pic that has been circulating on social media. You can see the snap...

