ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How MSNBC’s ‘Love & The Constitution’ Ended Up Spotlighting Jamie Raskin’s Traumatic Year

By Addie Morfoot
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jamie Raskin, who claimed the national spotlight as lead manager of then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the waning days of his administration, is the subject of a new MSNBC documentary titled “Love & The Constitution.”. The 86-minute docu, debuting on the cabler Feb. 6, follows...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Watch: Rep. Jamie Raskin on His Son’s Suicide, Jan. 6, and the Second Trump Impeachment

Editor’s note: This interview first appeared in This Land, David Corn’s new newsletter. This Land is written by David twice a week and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, books, television, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but right now you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of This Land here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wypr.org

Rep. Jamie Raskin on living through the 'Unthinkable'

A year ago tomorrow the U.S. House voted to impeach then-President Trump, alleging he had incited insurrection at the Capitol a week earlier, and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was immersed in organizing and leading the legal arguments for conviction. It was the hardest thing he’d ever done professionally, Raskin writes...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Washington Post

Jamie Raskin on 'Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy'

Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device. Jamie Raskin on 'Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy'. In his moving new book, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) recalls the death of his son, Tommy, in the days before the Jan. 6 insurrection and how he and his family endured a year of unthinkable loss. This conversation first aired on Washington Post Live on Jan. 5.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

'Post Reports' podcast: Jamie Raskin's year of grief and purpose

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. A year ago this week, as Congress convened to certify the results of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
marylandmatters.org

Raskin in the Spotlight on Anniversary of Insurrection

The first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be marked Thursday as much of the previous year has, with Maryland Congressman Jamie B. Raskin (D) in the national spotlight. Through his searing new memoir, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” and his prominent role...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Congressman Jamie Raskin on the Unthinkable

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy at Politics and Prose. 2021 was an incredibly hard year for Congressman Jamie Raskin. On December 31, 2020, Raskin’s only son died by suicide, after a battle with depression. Just a week later, on Jan. 6, Raskin went back to work representing Maryland’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. But before it could be put to a vote, Raskin was met with the unthinkable—a violent Capitol insurrection instigated by (then) President Donald Trump. In his new memoir Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Raskin chronicles his (and the country’s) rough beginning of 2021 and how he had to overcome his personal grief and trauma to coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial to hold the former president accountable for inciting political violence. Raskin provides an intimate account of what it was like to prosecute Trump, the ongoing struggle for maintaining American democracy, and reflects on those 45 days at the beginning of the year that permanently changed his life. On Jan. 7—one year after the insurrection—Raskin will join Politics and Prose to discuss his book, his experiences, and answer any questions audience members may have. Although the event is now virtual due to the latest COVID-19 surge, attendees can still purchase a copy of Unthinkable, signed by Raskin, to be picked up at a later date. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s talk starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, virtually. Registration is required. politics-prose.com. Free–$36.99, donations encouraged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#U S Constitution#Congress#The Mueller Report#House
CBS Pittsburgh

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy