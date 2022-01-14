ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Kellyn Acosta acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado on Friday for $1.1 million. Los Angeles used General Allocation Money to get Acosta. MLS teams can use the fund to sign players or to allocate...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
KRDO

Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signs with Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta agreed to a two-year deal with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old was selected in last month’s MLS re-entry draft. He spent the previous three seasons with Dallas, scoring two regular-season goals. Acosta also has played for Honduras’ Real España from 2013-17 and Spain’s Tenerife from 2017-19. He has two goals in 51 appearances with the Catrachos.
MLS
fcdallas.com

FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Maarten Paes On Loan from FC Utrecht

FRISCO, Texas (January 20, 2022) – FC Dallas has signed goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan until July 2022 from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. Paes will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
abc17news.com

Los Angeles 7s event rescheduled from March to late August

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Rugby Sevens Series has rescheduled its U.S. stop from March to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made jointly by World Rugby and USA Rugby. The Los Angeles Sevens were supposed to take place March 5-6 at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California, but have been rescheduled to Aug. 27-28, which will serve as the final event of the men’s series. The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic after making its debut in LA in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Fc#Ap#General Allocation Money
Sportico

Houston Dynamo, Fubo Gaming Ink MLS-Record Sports Betting Deal

Houston Dynamo FC has signed a multi-year deal with Fubo Gaming, a partnership that could be worth $178 million, making it one of the largest commercial deals in MLS club history. The partnership has two main parts: a sponsorship deal and a market access agreement, which could pave the way for Fubo to acquire a gaming license in Texas. The latter is the more valuable piece, as many consider Texas to be among the country’s most lucrative betting markets. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus, and Fubo is committing to spend $1 million per year for marketing rights before Texas...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Durango Herald

Francouz gets 2nd shutout in Avalanche's 2-0 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche earned a point in their 10th straight game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Wednesday night. Francouz missed the first two months due to...
NHL
Durango Herald

Kings to host Kadri and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (26-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-15-5, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +166, Avalanche -197; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy