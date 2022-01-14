ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ruled out vs. Steelers

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Darrel Williams meanwhile are both expected to play barring setbacks as they work through heel and toe injuries, respectively.

Hill led the Chiefs in targets (159), receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,239) during the regular season and tied tight end Travis Kelce in touchdown receptions with nine. Hill's target and reception figures were new career-highs.

With Edwards-Helaire limited to 10 games due to injury, Williams registered career-best numbers in rushing attempts (144), rushing yards (558), rushing touchdowns (six), targets (57), receptions (47), receiving yards (452) and receiving touchdowns (two). Williams led the team in every notable rushing category and placed inside the top-five in the aforementioned receiving categories.

Edwards-Helaire finished the season with 119 carries for 517 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while adding 19 receptions for 129 yards and two receiving touchdowns as well.

No. 2 Kansas City hosts No. 7 Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

