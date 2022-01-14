Best path for Steelers against Chiefs runs through Najee Harris

Though it made him sore for a couple days, the platelet-rich plasma shot Najee Harris received helped heal his injured right elbow.

Can it also play a role in injecting some life into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense?

The Steelers have a formidable opponent for Sunday’s AFC wild-card playoff game in the Kansas City Chiefs. But if the Chiefs have an Achilles’ heel, it’s their rushing defense. In terms of yards allowed per carry (4.8), the Steelers can’t face a worse one this season, except the one they face in practice every day — the Steelers at 5.0.

If there’s a path for an upset Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, leaning on the running game figures to play a role. The problem? The Steelers are among the NFL’s worst in rushing offense.

But it did show signs of life down the stretch, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 155.0 per game in weeks 16-17.

“It’s a better understanding of us just executing our jobs more,” Harris said after Friday’s practice. “We are getting a better feel. … We’re creating (a) bond with all the assignments and what we can do if we execute.

“If all of us play our part and execute, (improvement) happens.”

Two of Harris’ three best yards-per-carry games came in his past two full games — including, yes, a game against the Chiefs. Though the outcome of the Dec. 26 contest was forgettable (a 36-10 loss), Harris managed 93 yards on 19 carries.

Harris followed with the best game of his rookie season — career-highs of 188 yards, 28 carries and 6.7 average in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

An awkward tackle by the Ravens’ Chris Board after a 4-yard reception by Harris on the third play of last week’s game in Baltimore took away an opportunity for an encore.

“I came to the sideline and, obviously, it was hurting for a minute,” Harris said. “I was in pain, but I was waiting for it to cool down.”

That took about 90 minutes of real time before Harris played another snap. After an aborted attempt at wearing a brace, Harris’ elbow was taped up, and he re-entered the game late in the third quarter.

Harris played most of the rest of the game, getting 12 touches for 49 yards through the end of the Steelers’16-13 overtime victory. Included in that was a one-handed catch and 15-yard run in overtime.

“He was really effective when he came back, and that certainly says a lot about him as a person and how much of a team player he is,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “How much he wants to win. He loves to compete, and he loves to win.”

Harris would love nothing more than to compete — and win — Sunday. Officially, per the league-mandated practice report, he is questionable to play against the Chiefs.

But that Harris was a full practice participant Friday and cleared to speak with media could speak volumes about his availability for what would be his NFL postseason debut.

“The elbow’s doing good,” Harris said Friday, refusing to speculate about playing Sunday.

“It’s feeling better.”

More often than not in the years since the NFL did away with its “probable” designation, players the Steelers list as “questionable” play in the ensuing game. Knowing Harris, it’s a certainty he plans on playing. He’s developed a reputation as one who never wants to hold anything back.

“That’s a joy to be quite honest with you,” coach Mike Tomlin said this week. “I’d rather say, ‘Whoa,’ than ‘Sic ’em’. It’s a good issue and problem to have when you have a guy that’s wired the way that he’s wired.”

With the Steelers’ season on the line against a superior opponent, that type of leave-it-all-out-there mindset will be welcomed — even if Harris still is dealing with the effects of his first injury of significance as a pro.

“In this sport and this game, with so much contact, you can’t really say that I am going to (play differently when injured),” Harris said.

“Especially at the running back position; it’s already a physical position. So you have to have in your mind that obviously you are somewhat hurt (to) protect yourself — but still play the game how you play it.”