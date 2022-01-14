ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona COVID Funds at Risk Over Programs Limited to Schools Without Mask Mandates

By Heather Bair
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House says the state programs discourage school districts from requiring face coverings despite CDC recommendations encouraging face...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Sunday Journal

House Republicans target COVID-19 mask/testing mandates in schools

CHARLESTON — Even as the omicron COVID-19 variant sends hospitalizations back towards summer record highs, Republican lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates want to end mask and testing mandates in public schools. The House Education Committee took up House Bill 4071 on Wednesday afternoon, called the Public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
virginiamercury.com

Schools with mask mandates could lose state funds and more Va. headlines

• In his first joint address to the General Assembly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked lawmakers to work with him on a “sweeping vision of change.”—Associated Press, Washington Post. • In a Fox News appearance, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said Youngkin might withhold state funds from school systems...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
WUSA

Chesapeake parents sue Gov. Youngkin over lifting school mask mandate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that aims to allow parents to opt-out of classroom mask mandates. Democrats and many of the state’s largest school divisions contend the order set to take...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cnbc#The White House#Cdc#The Associated Press#The Treasury Department#American
The Center Square

Arizona officials react to Supreme Court vaccination ruling

(The Center Square) – Most Arizona officials are rejoicing over Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for large employers. In November, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced a proposed rule saying employers with 100 or more employees...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX8 News

Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates

(AP) — Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the American public grows ever wearier of pandemic-related restrictions. Much of the debate centers around the nation’s schools, some of which have closed due to infection-related staffing issues. In a variety of places, mask […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
sandhillssentinel.com

Mask mandate in place for schools

The Moore County Board of Education met for a work session Jan. 10 at 12:30 to discuss COVID-19 guidelines and receive presentations on other school business. The board met again the same day at 6:30 for a business meeting. This article covers the COVID-19 guidelines only. At the 6:30 meeting,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
bizmagsb.com

Edwards looks to school districts for COVID mask mandates

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will not reinstitute a statewide mask mandate amid the current COVID-19 omicron variant surge, but he is looking to local school districts to require masks for K-12 school children. “I can only tell you the mask mandate makes sense especially in that environment...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
740K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy