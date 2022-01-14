ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics hire former manager Brad Ausmus as bench coach

 5 days ago

The Oakland Athletics hired former manager Brad Ausmus to be their bench coach this season.

Ausmus has five years of big-league managing experience, which should be an aid to first-year Oakland skipper Mark Kotsay.

Ausmus, 52, compiled a 386-422 record with the Detroit Tigers (2014-17) and Los Angeles Angels (2019).

He guided the Tigers to the American League Central title in 2014 with a 90-72 record but the club was swept in three games in the AL Division Series by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Angels went 72-90 in Ausmus’ lone season running the club.

Ausmus played 18 major-league seasons (1993-2010) as a catcher with the San Diego Padres (1993-96), Tigers (1996, 1999-2000), Houston Astros (1997-98, 2001-08) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2009-10). He batted .251 with 80 homers, 607 RBIs and 102 steals in 1,971 games.

Ausmus was an All-Star for the Tigers in 1999 and also won three Gold Glove Awards.

Oakland also announced the hirings of hitting coach Tommy Everidge and assistant hitting coach Chris Cron.

Kotsay, 46, was tabbed to replace the departed Bob Melvin, who left after 10 1/2 seasons to become manager of the Padres.

–Field Level Media

