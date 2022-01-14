ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham to open BJCC as warming station

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham plans to open the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) as a warming station on Sunday,...

The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: My Greenway Family

By Ken Lass I have a family that I never spend time with, barely talk to, and know nothing about. I call them my greenway family. Ever since the onset of the Covid scare, I have been a bit gun shy about going to the gym. Nothing against gyms but, you know, close contact, sweaty […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Authorities say decedents’ families located

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports the decedents’ families have been located and notified of their deaths.  Keith Randall Sanders, 61, died on December 11, 2021 of natural causes while an inpatient at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. Sanders, who was living in Graysville, had […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds City Schools to go virtual on Wednesday

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — Leeds City Schools will go virtual for several days this week, starting Wednesday, January 12, the Tribune has learned. The virtual schooling is necessary due to the COVID-19 surge, LCS Superintendent Dr. John Moore. “We have too many teachers affected and not enough substitutes,” Moore said. “Hopeful that […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bendy’s Cookies and Cream is coming to Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Bendy’s Cookies and Cream is coming to Trussville in the Spring of 2022. According to the Bendy’s Cookies and Cream website, Ben and Wendy Treadwell, or as family and friends call them “Bendy,” got married in April of 2014, and at their wedding, they served homemade cookies with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

