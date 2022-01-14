ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How MSNBC’s ‘Love & The Constitution’ Ended Up Spotlighting Jamie Raskin’s Traumatic Year

By Addie Morfoot
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who claimed the national spotlight as lead manager of then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the waning days of his administration, is the subject of a new MSNBC documentary titled “ Love & The Constitution .”

The 86-minute docu, debuting on the cabler Feb. 6, follows the U.S. Congressman over a three-year period, capturing his fight to uphold the Constitution during the Trump administration. Several pivotal moments in life will be included, including the loss of his son, Tommy, to suicide on Dec. 31, 2020.

Director Madeleine Carter began filming “Love & The Constitution” during the Maryland representative’s second year in Congress, when special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump was well underway, and Raskin sat on the House Judiciary Committee.

“My first day filming Congressman Raskin was July 4, 2018,” says Carter, who expected Mueller’s report would be out soon. “I also assumed that the release of the Mueller Report would trigger an impeachment investigation by the House Judiciary Committee, on which Jamie sits. I thought Trump would be impeached within six months, and that I’d follow Jamie through the process and be finished filming within a year,” she says. “It didn’t turn out that way.”

In addition to Raskin, “Love & The Constitution” features the congressman’s family members: wife Sarah Bloom Raskin and their children Tommy, Tabitha and Hannah.

Raskin, a former law professor, was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, while still grieving his son’s death. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi soon named him lead manager of President Trump’s impeachment trial for inciting the insurrection and Carter’s cameras were present throughout the trial and both tragedies.

“Mads Carter lobbied me for about a year to agree to participate in a documentary about the Constitution, Donald Trump and me,” says Raskin. “She recorded a lot of things I am happy now to remember and some things we wish with all our hearts had never happened. But she was always a steady and compassionate chronicler of our lives.

“After three-and-a-half years of filming, we pretty much forgot she was there, in the background, filming us,” adds Raskin, whose memoir, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” was recently published. “Through the campaigns, the marches, the protests, the violent insurrection, the impeachment, the Senate trial, and Tommy’s memorial service, she bore witness to our lives during a period of trauma and struggle and heartbreak.”

Over the last year, MSNBC has revitalized its nonfiction long form programming under the banner MSNBC Films led by Amanda Spain, VP of longform acquisitions. “Love & The Constitution” is one of nine feature documentaries that Spain has acquired since being hired in March. In addition to French artist JR’s docu “Paper & Glue,” Spain also acquired Field of Vision’s “The Facility,” one of 15 doc shorts recently named to the Oscar shortlist.

“ ‘Love & The Constitution’ is so important in this moment because it speaks to the personal story of one man persevering through traumas so many have experienced,” says Spain, who served as executive producer on the documentary, along with MSNBC president Rashida Jones.

“The collective trauma of Jan. 6 and the fight to save this country and the collective mental health crisis caused by COVID, that has taken so many lives. I hope this film serves as a beacon of light for years to come, that despite these unbearable moments in life we can still continue to move forward and fight for what we believe in.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Berlin Fest Chief Carlo Chatrian on Gender Balance, Sigourney Weaver, Other Stars’ Travel Plans and COVID Testing

Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for the fest’s 72nd edition which he is hellbent on holding as an in-person event despite the global spread of the omicron variant, even after other top fests such as Sundance and Rotterdam have thrown in the towel and gone online. Chatrian spoke to Variety about the selection and what he expects his “exercise in resistance,” as he has called it, to be like on the ground in Berlin. One thing that I think is clear is that the global film community is supporting your determination. Yes. Despite everything that is...
TRAVEL
Variety

Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star, Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37. The Cesar-winning actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain trauma on Tuesday. He was transported by helicopter at a hospital in Grenoble. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the accident, according the AFP. Ulliel was one of France’s best known actors and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Malaga, San Sebastian Festivals Launch Spanish Screenings XXL

Spain’s Malaga and San Sebastian Film Festivals are launching a new and vastly fortified version of the Spanish Screenings, the Malaga Festival’s traditional showcase of recent Spanish movies screened to international buyers. Recast as the Spanish Screenings XXL, the event will run March 21-24 at Spain’s Malaga Festival, then segue to September’s San Sebastian event. Over 2022 and 2023, a Spanish Screenings on Tour event will take place at a destination outside Spain, targeting Eastern Europe and Asia. The Spanish Screenings’ total budget for 2022 and 2023 combined will be €4.20 million ($4.74 million), Miquel Iceta, Spain’s Minister for Culture and Sport,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Mother Jones

Watch: Rep. Jamie Raskin on His Son’s Suicide, Jan. 6, and the Second Trump Impeachment

Editor’s note: This interview first appeared in This Land, David Corn’s new newsletter. This Land is written by David twice a week and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, books, television, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but right now you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of This Land here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wypr.org

Rep. Jamie Raskin on living through the 'Unthinkable'

A year ago tomorrow the U.S. House voted to impeach then-President Trump, alleging he had incited insurrection at the Capitol a week earlier, and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin was immersed in organizing and leading the legal arguments for conviction. It was the hardest thing he’d ever done professionally, Raskin writes...
MARYLAND STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Post Reports' podcast: Jamie Raskin's year of grief and purpose

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. A year ago this week, as Congress convened to certify the results of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
marylandmatters.org

Raskin in the Spotlight on Anniversary of Insurrection

The first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be marked Thursday as much of the previous year has, with Maryland Congressman Jamie B. Raskin (D) in the national spotlight. Through his searing new memoir, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” and his prominent role...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#U S Constitution#The Mueller Report#House
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Congressman Jamie Raskin on the Unthinkable

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy at Politics and Prose. 2021 was an incredibly hard year for Congressman Jamie Raskin. On December 31, 2020, Raskin’s only son died by suicide, after a battle with depression. Just a week later, on Jan. 6, Raskin went back to work representing Maryland’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. But before it could be put to a vote, Raskin was met with the unthinkable—a violent Capitol insurrection instigated by (then) President Donald Trump. In his new memoir Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Raskin chronicles his (and the country’s) rough beginning of 2021 and how he had to overcome his personal grief and trauma to coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial to hold the former president accountable for inciting political violence. Raskin provides an intimate account of what it was like to prosecute Trump, the ongoing struggle for maintaining American democracy, and reflects on those 45 days at the beginning of the year that permanently changed his life. On Jan. 7—one year after the insurrection—Raskin will join Politics and Prose to discuss his book, his experiences, and answer any questions audience members may have. Although the event is now virtual due to the latest COVID-19 surge, attendees can still purchase a copy of Unthinkable, signed by Raskin, to be picked up at a later date. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s talk starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, virtually. Registration is required. politics-prose.com. Free–$36.99, donations encouraged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden’s ‘MSNBC administration’

Watchdog groups have long tracked liberal bias in the news media, a force first identified in a landmark survey of 238 journalists conducted in 1981 by political-science scholars Robert Lichter and Stanley Rothman. It found that 54% of the respondents said they were “left of center,” 29% were “middle of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Top Democrat says Capitol riot hearings are going to be like Watergate

A member of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection says to expect daily, Watergate-style hearings of the panel that will be public for all Americans to see throughout 2022, the worst-case scenario for many Republicans.Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland made the comments in an interview with All in with Chris Hayes, guest hosted by Medhi Hasan, on MSNBC on Monday evening.“We'll tell the story of each dimension of this attack on American democracy. The American people have not yet seen all of the evidence laid out in this way. So we're going to have hearings for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy