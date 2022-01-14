Some COVID-19 tests recalled due to trade, pricing issues

Orange County's Department of General Services announced that Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test kits have been recalled by the manufacturer.

A total of 4,000 of the tests were distributed on Thursday Jan. 13.

Orange County officials say they learned they are not authorized by the FDA. Instead, they're approved for distribution in Europe.

They say the recall is over trade and pricing and not the effectiveness and safety of the product.

The test kits were scheduled to be distributed in Monroe Friday, but the event was postponed.

Any resident who received a Flow-flex test in the towns of Wallkill or New Windsor can exchange that kit for a new one at a later date.