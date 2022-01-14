ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Most Opulent City Suites in the World

elitetraveler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 saw many of us opt to escape the crowds and vacation closer to home as we attempted to navigate ever-changing border restrictions and testing requirements. But with the world (hopefully) on its way to opening once again, city breaks are very much back on the agenda. Now is the time...

elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitetraveler.com

Elite Traveler Reveals Top Suites in the World 2022

Not just the most luxurious suites make the cut, but those that have inspiring initiatives. Elite Traveler, the responsible luxury lifestyle magazine, has revealed the Top 100 Suites for 2022 alongside an updated database containing key information on the most luxurious and exclusive hotel accommodations on the planet. Only the...
LIFESTYLE
elitetraveler.com

The World’s Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Hotels

Dreaming of a Valentine’s Day escape at a luxurious hotel? As travel restrictions tentatively begin to ease, that dream romantic destination might just become a reality. Here at Elite Traveler, we have hand-picked some of the most romantic luxury Valentine’s Day hotels and resorts, in the most beautiful of settings, to make for an unforgettable February 14.
TRAVEL
elitetraveler.com

Hotel de Russie Debuts Newly Renovated Garden Suites

The hotel's new accommodations combine modern style with classic Roman features. With verdant green spaces littered throughout the city, visitors to Rome needn’t sacrifice nature for culture. However, while Rome’s public parks are awash with tourists year-round, the serene secret garden at Hotel de Russie is a slice of heaven. It’s no wonder then, that the hotel, which operates under the prestigious Rocco Forte name, has used this private oasis as the inspiration for its newly redesigned accommodations. Introducing the Hotel de Russie Garden Suites.
LIFESTYLE
elitetraveler.com

An Art Lover’s Dream: Inside Rosewood São Paulo

In 1993, the Matarazzo maternity hospital closed its doors. For almost two decades, the sprawling compound would lie empty, falling into ever-greater disrepair. But when French entrepreneur and real estate developer, Alexandre Allard, discovered the abandoned site back in 2011, he had a vision. Now, the former hospital, together with a striking tower designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, has opened as Rosewood São Paulo.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Marie Antoinette
Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
247tempo.com

Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens in the World

Often the greenest and most stunning places in an urban environment, botanical gardens serve as recreational areas where the public can interface with the natural world in a context that inspires awe and respect. These gardens serve as crucial verdant spaces in cities, not only for people, but for pollinators including bees, bats, butterflies, and birds. They also help to lower temperatures and filter air. (Speaking of urban green spaces, here are the best cities for urban gardening.)
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Nobu Is Opening Its First Boutique Hotel and Restaurant in Greece This Spring

Opa! Nobu has finally made it to Greece. The always-buzzy luxury brand, which is rapidly expanding across the globe, is opening its first hotel and restaurant in the Hellenic Republic. The new outpost, which is scheduled to open this spring, will be located on the breathtaking island of Santorini in the heart of the Aegean Sea. It marks Nobu’s 10th hotel in Europe, with properties in Rome, San Sebastián and Hamburg also in the pipeline. As the straightforward moniker suggests, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will comprise a boutique hotel and a signature Nobu restaurant serving the expected Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Situated on...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Midtown Manhattan#Luxury Hotel#Restaurants#Grand Hotel#The Best Destinations#Art Deco#Presidential Suite
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Sheldon Solow’s Long-Inaccessible Art Collection to Be Displayed to the Public

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

25 Of The Most Expensive Tequilas In The World

While it might originate in Mexico, tequila is a popular alcohol around the world. In fact, according to IMARC Group, the value of the global tequila market in 2020 approached $11 billion. Whether you've toured an agave field south of the border or just love to celebrate the weekend with a margarita, you no doubt have a favorite tequila brand — or several. Tequila, like all spirits, comes in a wide variety of types and price levels. You could make endless cocktails with a bottle of Kirkland Signature Silver Tequila, or indulge in a pricier bottle that's designed to be sipped slowly without any mixers or salt.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
247tempo.com

The Most Popular Instagram Attraction in the World

Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing social media network, was started in 2010. Two years later, Facebook bought it for about $1 billion. Today, it has over a billion registered users, which makes it among the largest social media platforms in the world. Athletes and other celebrities, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie...
INTERNET
ARTnews

Artist Alekos Fassianos Dies at 86, Louvre Lambastes Le Pen Video, and More: Morning Links for January 18, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GREEK PAINTER ALEKOS FASSIANOS died on Sunday at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported. The iconography of ancient Greece courses through Fassianos’s playful and charismatic art, which was widely celebrated in his homeland and graced shows like the 1971 São Paulo and 1972 Venice biennials. Greece’s culture minister, Lina Mendoni, said in a statement quoted by DW that “all the work of Fassianos, the colors that filled his canvases, the multidimensional forms that dominated his paintings, exude Greece.” In 2004, he was feted with his final retrospective, at the Athens National Art Gallery, in the city where he had...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

John Sainsbury, Supermarket Magnate Who Transformed London’s Museums, Dies at 94

John Sainsbury, the chairman of the Sainsbury’s supermarket chain and a philanthropist whose patronage transformed London’s museums, died this past weekend, the Guardian reports. Though Sainsbury was best known for his success in transforming the the family business into the most profitable supermarket chain in Britain, his influence on the arts in the United Kingdom was nearly unparalleled. He and his wife Anya Linden, a former ballet dancer, began the Linbury Trust together in 1963. Since its founding, the Trust has granted more than $200 million in funds for the arts and social endeavors. Through this trust, Sainsbury donated $17 million to...
U.K.
ARTnews

Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
MUSEUMS
The Tab

These are the most expensive UK cities to rent in

In the latest shock of the century, it turns out that eight out of the 10 most expensive cities to rent an apartment in the UK in are all uni cities. So yes, students really are being rinsed out of way more rent money than they would if they lived and went to uni in – say – Bradford, where rent is a quarter of the price it is in London.
U.K.
elitetraveler.com

Sustainable Countries to Visit in 2022

While vacations used to be solely a chance to switch off and relax, as the world around us changes, so do our priorities. Now, as the climate crisis becomes ever more prevalent, factors such as sustainability are becoming more important than ever. To help you travel with a conscience, we’ve rounded up some of the most sustainable countries in the world.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy