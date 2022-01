WHEATLAND – The Wheatland High School boy’s basketball team broke a five-game losing streak as they defeated Newcastle at home Friday night 47-31 and Glenrock on the road Saturday afternoon 61-27. Newcastle came in looking for a much-needed victory Friday night and were hoping to pull it off against the Bulldogs. The first quarter of the game was close and scrappy defense forced a back-and-forth game until the final seconds when the Bulldogs pulled away and led 16-13.

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO