Rangers assign Jones, Pajuniemi, Richards to AHL

By Dave
 5 days ago
The Rangers have essentially cleared house on the taxi squad, sending Zac Jones, Lauri Pajuniemi, and Justin Richards to the AHL. Jones was the only guy from the trio to get...

blueseatblogs.com

Despite obvious holes, the Rangers have far exceeded expectations

It’s amazing how quickly the shift, as Ranger fans, from “patience, this is a rebuild” to “what do they need to make a run?” came. With the Rangers setting the expectation to make the playoffs before the season started, the conversation was going to shift in that direction. But once they banked so many points early on, the conversation became very one sided, very quickly. Perhaps a step back should be taken, and the bigger picture should be appreciated, as the Rangers have far exceeded expectations.
Around the Farm: Only 2 NY Rangers prospects in action yesterday

Only two NY Rangers prospects were in action yesterday, and neither factored into the scoring. Jakob Ragnarsson, who is likely going to see himself off these posts soon, finished with a -2 in a 3-2 loss in Allsvenskan. Jayden Grubbe, the Rangers first 3rd round pick in 2022, was a -1 and hasn’t really been a factor on offense for Red Deer in the WHL this year.
Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Treading water – 1/17/22

Last Week’s Results: 1/10 L 3-1 @ LAK , 1/13 W 3-0 @ SJ, 1/15 W 3-2 @ PHI. Season Record: 25-10-4 (104 GF, 90 GA) Last Poll’s Results: 7.47 (97 votes) The Rangers lost to a strong LA Kings team before closing out their west coast swing with a win in San Jose. They made it two in a row with a win over the Flyers to close out the week.
NY Rangers Game 40: Need to play better

The Rangers are finally back home, and they have an immediate test with Toronto coming to town. The Leafs are very good. They are solid up and down the lineup, can score seemingly at will, and have great goaltending. The big issue with the Rangers is the second line playing like crap. It doesn’t take an astute eye to notice that Strome and Panarin haven’t played well at even strength. That duo with Chytil has been hammered at even strength, and has been even more one-and-done in the offensive zone that previous second line iterations. With a fully healthy team, assuming Lafreniere is in, then Goodrow possibly goes back to 2RW. It doesn’t help the one and done nature of the line, but he’s more the type of player that duo looks for.
Rangers goal breakdown: This team is built different

The Rangers got down big pretty early in this one, down 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period. But Ryan Reaves kept them in it until the rest of the team woke up, and then the Rangers went to work. This is a team that has a completely different aura from the past few years. Last year, this team is DOA after getting down early. Now, they come back and make teams pay for backing off.
Zibanejad voted Last Man In, but won’t attend All Star Game

The Rangers unintentionally made the funniest tweet of the day, announcing Mika Zibanejad was voted Last Man In for the 2022 All Star Game, but will not attend for personal reasons. It’s humorous that as soon as he got it, he declined going to the All Star Game. Still a...
Marek/Friedman: Rangers in on Jakob Chychrun

It looks like the Rangers are in on Jakob Chychrun, per Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman (transcribed tweet below from The Jeff Marek Show). The Rangers are being connected to seemingly everyone lately, and that shouldn’t be a surprise. They have cap space, tons of assets, and a need to win now. Chychrun is a solid top four defenseman, but the price is rumored to be sky high. If the price from Florida is that suggested Spencer Knight, Anton Lundell, and a 1st from Marek, then the Rangers equivalent is something like Filip Chytil, Nils Lundkvist, and a 1st round pick as a starting point. The Rangers need to add to this, as Lundell has more value than Chytil at the moment. For all intents and purposes the other assets are a wash.
Around the Farm: Othmann, Cuylle trade 3 point nights in showdown

Brennan Othmann (2 goals, assist) and Will Cuylle (3 assists) had a NY Rangers prospect showdown in the OHL last night, with Cuylle’s Windsor besting Othmann’s Flint 6-3. Both prospects were the big scorers of the night, and this game showcased two of the top Rangers prospects not in the AHL yet.
Gettinger, Brodzinski returned to AHL

The Rangers keep getting healthier. Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski have been returned to the AHL. This was related to Barclay Goodrow and Dryden Hunt being activated, as the club needed to make room for both to return. As of now Morgan Barron remains with the team, but that seems to be a short term thing, as Alexis Lafreniere is due back from Covid protocol this week.
Should we expect the Rangers to trade Nils Lundkvist?

With the recent call up of Braden Schneider, and his first goal notwithstanding, the Rangers assigned Nils Lundkvist to the AHL. While the move itself wasn’t necessarily a surprise, it might has confirmed what most thought for quite some time now. Since the video of JD celebrating landing Schneider at the draft, the educated guess has been that, given a choice, the Rangers would keep Schneider over Lundkvist. There’s a lot of hockey to be played, but all signs point to the Rangers looking to trade Nils Lundkvist at some point in the near future.
4 Ranger games rescheduled during Olympic break

The Rangers will play four times during the original Olympic break, which was set for the first three weeks of February. Three of the four Ranger games rescheduled were postponed due to Covid, and one game is being moved up from the end of April. The Rangers will still have...
