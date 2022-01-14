Rangers assign Jones, Pajuniemi, Richards to AHL

The Rangers are finally back home, and they have an immediate test with Toronto coming to town. The Leafs are very good. They are solid up and down the lineup, can score seemingly at will, and have great goaltending. The big issue with the Rangers is the second line playing like crap. It doesn’t take an astute eye to notice that Strome and Panarin haven’t played well at even strength. That duo with Chytil has been hammered at even strength, and has been even more one-and-done in the offensive zone that previous second line iterations. With a fully healthy team, assuming Lafreniere is in, then Goodrow possibly goes back to 2RW. It doesn’t help the one and done nature of the line, but he’s more the type of player that duo looks for.

