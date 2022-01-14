ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal testing website launches next week, allowing four tests per home

news8000.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday. The announcement on Friday comes as...

www.news8000.com

Daily Mail

Testing, testing: Biden administration launches at home testing website to distribute 500 million free tests but limits families to maximum of four (and they won't be shipped until late January)

The Biden administration launched its website for ordering at-home COVID tests without fanfare on Tuesday, a day before it was scheduled to officially open. The website, COVIDTests.gov, includes a link for Americans to order up to four tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Although...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington State
WVNews

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through federal website

WASHINGTON (WV News) — All Americans can now request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four rapid antigen tests at covidtests.gov. Tests are available for every residential address in the U.S., including U.S. territories and overseas military and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news8000.com

SCOTUS blocks Biden business vaccine mandate, and more COVID-19 news

Researchers from Oregon State University published a study suggesting cannabis compounds known as hemp can prevent coronavirus from entering human cells, WDIV-TV reports. In an OSU press release, the team of researchers found a way of blocking coronavirus from infecting people when “cannabinoid acids bind to spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Ap#The White House#Americans#News 8
westernmassnews.com

Federal website for at-home test kits accepting orders starting Wednesday

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves at local pharmacies, but you'll soon be able to have those test kits delivered straight to your home. Beginning on Wednesday, Americans will be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online. According to the Biden Administration, 500...
AMHERST, MA
CBS Atlanta

Free COVID-19 Test Rollout Begins Early Online

A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service. The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on Wednesday. However, some early visitors to the website Tuesday morning were already able to see a button to order their free tests — a limited rollout that appears to have been expanded to more visitors later Tuesday afternoon. Every household is eligible to order four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for free, to be delivered by the Postal Service, which will begin shipping tests in late January. Click here to get more details from CBS News.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO

