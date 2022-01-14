ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

By Tara Larson
 5 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged .

The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves.

Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck sweater with gray plaid pants with lots of zippers and pockets. MGK accessorized his look with chunky necklaces and rings and wore platform black leather combat boots.

Fox slipped into dainty black lace-up heels for her outing. Her sandals featured a thin strap across the toes and a long ankle strap that wrapped around several times. The tall heel reached at least 5 inches.

The duo has distinct separate fashion tastes that have only blossomed as they have started dating. Fox, who credits her stylist Maeve Reilly for her looks, is known for her edgy outfits that incorporate styles like bodycon pieces , intricate leather wear slouchy T-shirts and sheer material.

When it comes to MGK’s aesthetic, he typically opts for relaxed styles like easy sweaters, flowy tank tops, structured tailoring and durable denim that play into his rockstar persona while also helping to effectively execute his stylish eye. For shoes, he can often be seen in sneakers and boots.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s fierce style on and off the red carpet through the years.

Add lace-up heels into your collection with these options.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal, $100

Buy Now: Jessica Rich Rich Sandal, $155

Buy Now: Missiee Black Lace-Up High Heel Sandals, $34

Comments / 52

Billie Redman
4d ago

I wonder where her kids are, and who is raising them? She needs to grow up and take care of her kids.

Reply(1)
20
John Cozby
4d ago

I had to look her up on mimdb dint realize she had so much work dun. she kinda took the name Transformer a little too seriously. lol

Reply
3
Doddy
4d ago

Why did mgk turn into a fruity pebble. He dresses and looks feminine lately

Reply
8
