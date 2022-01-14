COVID-19 Bulletin #554

Information about COVID-19 in Manitoba is updated weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on these DataMB dashboards:. Case data: https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/apps/manitoba-covid-19/ COVID-19 vaccination coverage: https://geoportal.gov.mb.ca/apps/manitoba-covid-19-vaccinations-dashboard-1/ Key Updates. Appointments are available at the 820 Taylor Ave. location for rapid antigen test pickup to eligible Manitobans. Non-eligible people will be turned away. Clients must...