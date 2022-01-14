ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why This Fitness Pro Is Adding This New Yoga Mat to Her Collection

By Angelica Wilson
 5 days ago
As a yoga instructor who is 6'2" tall, I'm particular about the yoga mats I use. I need a mat that is wide enough for my hands in a Down Dog and doesn't leave my feet landing on the cold floor in a Low Lunge. So when asked to try POPSUGAR's...

Apple Insider

Apple Fitness+ launching new 'Time to Run' & workout collections

Starting on January 10, Apple Fitness+ is adding collections of workouts, a third season of "Time to Walk," and now also a new "Time to Run" series. "Time to Walk" is the Apple Watch audio series where users listen along to a celebrity as they undertake a walk. Celebrities ranging from sports stars to British royalty, talk about their life and careers, before introducing a selection of their music choices.
FITNESS
Omaha.com

Want a new fitness routine? 8 tips from a mom who accidentally took a hot-yoga class

Welcome to January! If you’ve been out and about the last few days, you may have noticed the annual push for health and wellness that’s overtaken the aisles where, mere hours ago, you could find six flavors of marshmallows and chocolate peanut butter Santas. The retail industry is quick to remind those of us who packed on some holiday pounds that January is the perfect time to restart, join a gym and buy a yoga mat.
OMAHA, NE
Pocket-lint.com

What are Apple Fitness+ Collections and how do they work?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is launching a feature called Collections to its Fitness+ workout app on 10 January, which have been designed to help users reach their goals. Here is everything you need to know about Apple Fitness+ Collections, including what they are and how they work. What are Apple Fitness+...
YOGA
imore.com

Apple Fitness+ adds Collections and Time to Run features

Apple Fitness+ has gained two new features. Collections are groups of workouts designed to help people reach goals. Time to Run is like time to Walk and offers guided workouts. Apple has announced an expansion of the existing Apple Fitness+ feature with the addition of a new Time to Run...
FITNESS
#Yoga Mats#Tpe Yoga Mat#Side Plank
MindBodyGreen

How To Use Face Yoga To Get Rid Of Forehead Lines From A Pro

I'm no stranger to a midday scalp massage. Working out all that tension I hold in the area, releasing tight muscles, encouraging circulation hair growth, and allowing myself a moment of pause in the middle of a busy workday? Yes, please, sign me up. But recently I was chatting with Fumiko Takatsu, face yoga instructor and founder of the Face Yoga Method, about the facial exercise practice, and I couldn't help but ask for some go-to moves. Straight away I asked about forehead lines, as I'm seeing some faint etchings start to settle in. And the routine she showed me became my new favorite afternoon treat. She literally calls it the "instant pick-me-up" as if you need any more encouragement to give this a try.
YOGA
Grazia

The Best Yoga Mats For At Home Workouts

Let's talk at-home yoga. Adjusting to lockdown and those ever changing restrictions have likely have taken its toll and it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of going back to work after such a turbulent time, so taking the time to unwind properly should be high on your agenda. For many, yoga is their wind-down activity of choice. Keen to get involved? You're going to need a mat.
WORKOUTS
WWLP 22News

Why committing to yoga practice is important in the new year

(Mass Appeal) – We are closing out our new year, new you week in the best possible way… with Shelia Magalhaes, owner of heart song yoga. But before we get started, Shelia is going to talk to us about the benefits of committing to a practice.
WORKOUTS
TrendHunter.com

Moss-colored Yoga Mats

One of the best top-selling yoga mats on the market is offered in a new striking colorway. B Yoga—a brand that specializes in high-end yoga essentials —just debuted its B MAT Everyday 4 mm design in Moss color. The product is designed for "every yogi in mind." The...
WORKOUTS
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

