Why This Fitness Pro Is Adding This New Yoga Mat to Her Collection

I'm no stranger to a midday scalp massage. Working out all that tension I hold in the area, releasing tight muscles, encouraging circulation hair growth, and allowing myself a moment of pause in the middle of a busy workday? Yes, please, sign me up. But recently I was chatting with Fumiko Takatsu, face yoga instructor and founder of the Face Yoga Method, about the facial exercise practice, and I couldn't help but ask for some go-to moves. Straight away I asked about forehead lines, as I'm seeing some faint etchings start to settle in. And the routine she showed me became my new favorite afternoon treat. She literally calls it the "instant pick-me-up" as if you need any more encouragement to give this a try.
Comments / 0