Why This Fitness Pro Is Adding This New Yoga Mat to Her Collection

Learn the principles of Hatha yoga at this beginners course. Learn the fundamental principles of yoga and its benefits. Yoga isn’t just an exercise for fitness fanatics, this is an ancient system of holistic healing that promotes mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. This course with New Skills Academy will teach you all about its core principles and the long-lasting benefits. Not only will you improve your balance, flexibility and stress, but it’ll help you to achieve your long-lasting fitness goals. This course will help you to let go of tension and focus on the hamstrings, lower back and knees while performing as a beginner, along with teaching you about the poses’ benefits and contraindications. You’re sure to walk away feeling refreshed and ready to share your experiences.

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO