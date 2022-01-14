ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNEAA Structural Readiness & Partnership Townhalls

 5 days ago

FNEAA is hosting a series of townhalls on structural readiness, partnerships, and youth and culture from January to March 2022 as part of its Structural Readiness & Partnership Gatherings Project funded by Indigenous Services Canada. These will provide Education administrators with an opportunity to learn from the experience and knowledge of...

#Lessons Learned#Townhalls#The Townhall Gatherings#First Nations Education
