FNEAA Structural Readiness & Partnership Townhalls

Gordon Samson appointed Chief Product Officer; Mukhtar Ahmed leaving Clarivate. Clarivate plc , a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced that as part of its One Clarivate Vision to put even greater focus on its customers and solutions, effective February 1, Gordon Samson will become Chief Product Officer. Samson, who is currently President of the IP Segment, will support the four Clarivate customer verticals in this newly created and focused role. With this change, Mukhtar Ahmed, President of the Science Segment, will be leaving the company. Ahmed will work with Samson on the transition of the Science team and the ProQuest integration until April 1, 2022, then will remain in an advisory role to the company until his departure on October 1, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO