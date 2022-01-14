ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Vanderbilt researchers contribute to promising global search for gravitational waves

Vanderbilt University News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team including Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Stephen Taylor, postdoctoral fellow in multi-messenger astrophysics Nihan Pol, graduate student William Lamb and incoming graduate student Levi Schult has released its latest gravitational wave search results showing strong evidence for a low-frequency signal. Such a signal could hint at gravitational waves, which...

news.vanderbilt.edu

