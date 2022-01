The CEO of America's largest bank has threatened to dismiss about 450 of its New York City-based employees who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. JPMorgan chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon said this week that employees working at the company's Manhattan headquarters cannot come to the office if they have not received their jabs, adding those who remain unvaccinated will not have the option to work remotely indefinitely.

