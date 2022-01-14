ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A star was born at the US Open; now look for the Emma Raducanu sequel

Cover picture for the articleEmma Raducanu was the first player to win...

NBC Sports

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu’s streak ends, still advances

Emma Raducanu saw her sets-won streak at majors snapped at 21, but hung on to win in her Australian Open debut. Raducanu, who at the U.S. Open became the first qualifier to win a major, beat 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 to make the second round in Melbourne.
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day four with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will look to book their places in the third round of the Australian Open after surviving epic matches in the opening round in Melbourne. Murray prevailed in five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili on his first Australian Open appearance in three years before Raducanu triumphed in a meeting of US Open champions against Sloane Stephens on her tournament debut. Both players have been handed primetime matches in the night sessions in Melbourne Park, with Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel in the final match on the John Cain Arena and Raducanu facing Danka Kovinic on...
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu ‘still has a lot to learn’, warns Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens appeared to question Emma Raducanu’s on-court behaviour and said the 19-year-old “still has a lot to learn” after the pair’s first-round match at the Australian Open. Raducanu emerged victorious after a volatile match in which she blitzed the first set in just 17 minutes before being broken three times on her own serve in the second. However, as the momentum threatened to turn against her, Raducanu recovered brilliantly to dominate the deciding set.Speaking to the media after the match, though, Stephens seemed to suggest that some of Raducanu’s behaviour had been a little theatrical. “Everyone saw after the...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray left with contrasting outlooks after early Australian Open exits

It was hard to know where to look at times on a day four of the Australian Open that seemed to have it all. It ended with both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowing out at the second round stage, with one showing admirable fight and spirit to rage against an early exit and the other questioning whether they still had enough to go on. While Raducanu’s first grand slam since her remarkable US Open triumph is over earlier than many would have expected, it does not tell the full story of a wild evening in Melbourne in which she...
BBC

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu 'loves the energy' in Melbourne

Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday. Emma Raducanu says she "loves the energy" at the Australian Open after earning her first win at the opening Grand Slam of the...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic LIVE: Australian Open results and tennis reaction

Follow all the reaction after Emma Raducanu exited the Australian Open in the second round. The US Open champion battled through the pain of blisters on her hand but was beaten in three sets by lowly-ranked Danka Kovinic in Melbourne. The 6-4 4-6 6-3 loss marks the first time the 19-year-old has lost a completed match at a grand slam, with her only previous defeat coming when she pulled out with breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon.That proved a valuable experience and surely this will as well, with Raducanu again showing her competitive...
NBC Sports

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu falls as high women’s seeds upset

Emma Raducanu, the surprise U.S. Open champion, was among four of the top 17 women’s seeds to fall in the Australian Open second round on Thursday. Danka Kovinic, a Montenegrin ranked 98th, beat Raducanu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 after the Brit got treatment for what appeared to be a blister on her right hand in the first set.
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action

Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia...
The Independent

Andy Murray ‘could not ask for any more’ after making winning return to Australian Open

Andy Murray focused on the future not the past after returning to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago for another epic Australian Open encounter.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista Agut to five sets in a raucous atmosphere, was looking ahead to...
