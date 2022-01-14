ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Magnolia Network brings ‘Home Work’ back after reviewing allegations

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igmRS_0dm3fJmU00

(NEXSTAR) — The Magnolia Network, after deciding last week to temporarily remove the TV series “Home Work” from its schedule, said Thursday that the show will be re-added to the channel’s lineup.

The network had previously pulled the series amid a review of allegations from homeowners who were chosen to have their houses renovated. As of last week, three people had come forward with claims of shoddy workmanship or projects that were left unfinished . In two of the cases, the homeowners said they had agreed to a specific budget, only to learn months later that the work would cost much more than originally stated.

Allison Page, the president of Magnolia Network, confirmed in an emailed statement that the show will return, claiming that a review of the allegations found “no malicious or ill intent” on the part of the production or the show’s hosts Candis and Andy Meredith.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page said.

“Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards. While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

“Home Work,” a renovation/reality series hosted by the Merediths and based in Utah, was among the first shows to be produced for the Magnolia Network, itself a joint venture between Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame. The show became available to watch as part of the Discovery+ streaming network in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf1pL_0dm3fJmU00
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Allison Page and David Zaslav are seen celebrating the launch of Magnolia Network on Discovery+ on July 15, 2021, in New York City (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Magnolia Network).

Only days after the DIY Network was relaunched as the Magnolia Network in early January 2022, the network removed “Home Work” from its schedule in response to allegations of poor experiences on behalf of the homeowners featured in the show.

Aubry Bennion, one of the women who came forward with her account, claimed that Candis Meredith suggested making unneeded and ultimately detrimental renovation choices, like removing an egress point that was required by code and creating a drainage problem by attempting to install a deck (to fix the egress problem). She also claims the Merediths hired uninsured and unlicensed workers.

Bennion, like one of the other homeowners who came forward, also claimed she was told months into the renovations that she would need to shell out a significant amount of additional money in order to finish the projects.

“People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity … all of us have been left on the cutting room floor,” Bennion wrote on Instagram , claiming she was hoping to protect “future victims” by sharing her side of the story.

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

Prior to the show’s reinstatement on the Magnolia Network, “Home Work” hosts Candis and Andy Meredith took to Instagram to respond to some of the allegations. They also shared videos taken during production, including one in which Bennion appeared happy with the finished project.

They did acknowledge, however, that there were “misunderstandings” and “hard conversations” along the way.

In his latest video response, Andy said that he and Candis were attempting to vent their frustrations and share their side of the story and said they were not trying to “ lessen anybody’s feelings or make light of their story ” by sharing their own accounts.

Candis also said the couple’s children were being bullied as a result of the accusations.

It’s worth noting that not everyone who came forward with their experience on “Home Work” was critical of Candis and Andy’s work. On Instagram, another woman gushed about the “reading cottage” the Merediths had built for her, saying they did “beautiful work” despite it taking longer than expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Home Work stars speak out after Magnolia Network pulls their show amid client renovation horror stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they think they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Home Work stars Andy and Candis Meredith 'adamantly deny that we have ever stolen money from these clients' as Magnolia Network pulls their show in wake of allegations

House-flippers Andy and Candis Meredith have released a statement after their show Home Work was pulled by the Magnolia Network. The couple are facing allegations that they ripped off clients, let budgets spin out of control, performed poor work and ran an unsafe work environment. In their defense the duo...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Home Work’ Will Return to Magnolia Network Following Investigation Into Renovation Complaints

Magnolia Network has decided to add the unscripted renovation show, Home Work, back to its lineup now that executives have completed the investigation into homeowners’ complaints. Previously, several homeowners that appeared on the show came forward with some negative feedback regarding the hosts and their quality of work. In response, the network, owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines, decided to pull the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Magnolia Network Launches to 3 Million Viewers as ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Draws Crowd

Magnolia Network opened its doors on Jan. 5 to an audience of about 3 million viewers, powered by the linear launch of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the renovation series hosted by Magnolia chiefs Chip and Joanna Gaines. Magnolia Network’s first night of primetime programming garnered about 3 million viewers in Nielsen’s L3 ratings. The lifestyle and how-to channel marks the return to TV for the Gaines, who have partnered with Discovery in the streaming and linear launch of the curated Magnolia Network as a streaming label on Discovery Plus and the linear channel as a rebrand of Discovery’s erstwhile DIY channel. The...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Joanna Gaines
KSN News

South Wichita shooting leaves two dead

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – A shooting that took place in south Wichita Monday night has left two people dead. According to The Wichita Police Department, at around 9:20 p.m. Wichita police responded to the call of a shooting at the River Walk Apartments, in the 2800 block of S Emporia. According to Wichita police, upon […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dead after truck is hit by train on Monday

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after driving in front of a train in Osage County on Monday. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 17 near the 3300 block of SW Wannamaker Rd. a Chevy pickup was driving westbound through a field parallel to a train […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Work#The Magnolia Network#Discovery Inc
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
KSN News

Pedestrian accident sends Garden City teen to hospital

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m., officers from the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and West Olive Street for a pedestrian accident. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a 40-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Garden City Police asking for assistance in armed robbery

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Jan. 18, around 3:40 a.m., officers of the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery. According to police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man dressed in black and wearing a black ski mask […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy