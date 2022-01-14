Man sentenced for role in Ulster County drug trafficking operation

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saugerties man has been sentenced for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization in Ulster County. The United States Department of Justice said Russell Neglia, 26, was sentenced to 1 year and 9 months in prison.

In March 2020, investigators executed three search warrants on residences in Saugerties and southern Greene County related to a cocaine and marijuana trafficking organization. Three members of the organization, Neglia, Roger Hummer II, 39, and Michael Manor, 40, were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.

Investigators seized over two kilograms of cocaine, 125 pounds of marijuana, $68,000 in drug proceeds, three vehicles used to traffic drugs and one firearm. Officials said four more people affiliated with the organization were also arrested and charged by the Ulster County District Attorney.

As part of his plea, Neglia admitted that between January 2019 and March 2020, he sold at least 1.8 kilograms of cocaine for the organization.

As part of his sentence, Neglia must serve a 3-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, pay a $15,000 fine and forfeit about $19,000 in drug proceeds and two vehicles used for cocaine trafficking.

Manor and Hummer also pleaded guilty for their involvement. Manor was sentenced to 5 years in prison with a supervised release term of 4 years. Hummer has not been sentenced yet, but faces between 10 years and life in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.