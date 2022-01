Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at the Walmart in east Yakima Thursday. Officers were called to the store on East Chestnut at about 4:00 pm. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old man from Toppenish who was shot multiple times in the neck and chest...police arrested a suspect a short time after the shooting...authorities say they don't believe the shooting was gang related. Officers retrieved the gun used in the shooting. The victim is being treated at Yakima Valley Memorial hospital.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO