Jonah Hill Reveals The Only Way He'd Do "Superbad 2"

By Cole Blake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonah Hill says he has no desire to participate in a sequel to Superbad; however, if it focused on the main characters as seniors in an "old-folks-home," he'd be interested. Hill discussed his pitch for Superbad 2 during an interview with W Magazine on Friday. “I haven’t pitched this...

