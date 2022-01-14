Louisiana becomes 1st state to include textured hair care among cosmetology board's requirements

BATON ROUGE, La. – Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the latest surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) has suspended prisoner visitation indefinitely effective January 6, 2022, at Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons. This comes a week after the Department suspended volunteers from entering the prisons due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. The Department has taken this precautionary measure to protect its staff and prisoner populations and will continue to review and reconsider the need for these measures.

