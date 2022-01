CHESHIRE — When it comes to topics such as technology and STEM, most experts insist on the importance of getting students interested and engaged at an early age. Jobs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are often high paying, and always in need of young minds. At Dodd Middle School, a new crop of students are “using the force” of creativity and innovation to make their mark in the world of STEM. In fact, these “knights” used their skills to grab first place at the Lego League (FLL) Challenge State Championship last month.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO