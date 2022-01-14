41-year-old woman sentenced for exploiting elderly man for money

VICTORIA, Texas – Today Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, was sentenced to 40 and 20 years in prison after a Victoria County jury found her guilty of Misapplication of Fiduciary Property of an Elderly Individual and Exploitation of an Elderly Individual following a five-day jury trial held in December 2021. The misapplication charge carried a sentencing range of 15-99 years or life in prison, while 20 years was the maximum sentence permitted on the exploitation charge.

The defendant, who has also used the last names of Quintanilla and Rodriguez, married Myrl Cosper, 88, in November, 2020, just 16 days after his wife of 64 years, Norma Jean Cosper, died. Mr. Cosper was diagnosed with dementia in April 2020. A former home health caretaker for the Cospers, the defendant also misappropriated more than $100,000.00 from Mr. Cosper’s bank accounts, bought a car using Mr. Cosper’s funds, and attempted to liquidate a separate investment account. She also obtained a deed for the Cospers’ home in Inez, which was valued at more than $300,000, Victoria County District Attorney Contance Filley Johnson wrote in a press release.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence of the defendant’s criminal history and urged the Court to consider the community interest in discouraging elder abuse in any form. The defendant remains on parole until 2028 due to a 2004 conviction for the offense of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, for which she was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Following revocation of her parole, she will serve the remainder of her 25-year sentence concurrently with the new sentences.

