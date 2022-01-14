ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game With Mavs

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2LQ2_0dm3dwh300

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Memphis Grizzles are facing off with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Dillon Brooks, Yves Pons and Killian Tillie have all been ruled out for the game.

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA right now with a 11-game winning streak and a 30-14 record in 44 games played.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season, so they have been a good team, but they are now transforming into one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Killian Tillie
Person
Demar Derozan
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Dallas Mavericks#The Memphis Grizzles#Grizzlies Pr#The Golden State Warriors#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Savannah James Posts A Video On Instagram And Fans Are In Awe: "Savannah James Is One Of The Finest Women On Earth. Goodness."

LeBron James is known for his unbelievable achievements on the basketball court but he has always been considered one of the finest athletes when it comes to his personality off the court as well. His relationship with his wife Savannah James is one of the things that fans love about him, with the couple going strong since high school.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy