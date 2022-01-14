ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: ‘Sticks out for Teddy’ movement sweeps North America to honor hockey player

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago


H ockey communities across North America are placing sticks outside their doors to honor the life of New Canaan, Connecticut, high school player Teddy Balkind after a skate cut his neck in what has been ruled an accidental play during a game last week.

While playing against Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut , on Jan. 6, Balkind , a member of the St. Luke’s High School team, fell to the ice as another player nearby couldn’t stop and collided with him.


Balkind was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Capt. Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now reportedly ruled his death an accident.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY PLAYER DIES AFTER SUFFERING INJURY ON THE ICE

Hockey players and families have taken to social media to make sense of Balkind’s death, using the now-popular hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy to honor his life.


Justin Williams — three-time National Hockey League Stanley Cup Champion, with the Carolina Hurricanes (2006) and the Los Angeles Kings (2012 and 2014), and current assistant coach for the Junior Hurricanes 10U AA and 13U AAA teams — told the Washington Examiner Balkind’s death has shaken many in both professional and youth hockey.

“When it happens to someone in the hockey community, it hits home a little bit more for everybody,” Williams said. “We’re just doing our best … to show that we support Teddy and the hockey community, as well.”

The Junior Hurricanes 10U AA team, based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, made stickers for the players’ helmets in Balkind’s honor.


“We want our team to know that we are part of a larger community, and when someone is hurting, we want to make sure that everyone is reaching out and supporting the community as a family,” said Junior Canes’s 10U AA Head Coach Cody Staves.

Players told the Washington Examiner they want to remember Balkind’s love for hockey.

“We did it to respect [Balkind’s] love of the game,” said Junior Canes 10U AA defenseman John Nelson.

Junior Canes 10U AA forward Samuel Gallant added that “the sticker means we are all family.”

Balkind’s death has stirred discussions regarding whether neck guards should be required across all levels of play.

“I think it brings awareness to player safety,” Staves said. “We’re all really taking a risk. It’s sobering in that way.”

Fellow hockey player and friend of Balkind, Samuel Brande, started a petition to raise awareness about the need for neck guards.


“I lost one of my best friends due to lack of player safety rules in USA hockey,” Brande wrote on his petition site. “Nobody needs to lose a loved one or a life in a avoidable accident.”

As of Friday morning, Brande's petition had nearly 73,000 signatures in just six days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Whether it is placing sticks out, wearing a sticker, or generating discussion about safety, Staves said it is important for young players to know their voices matter.

“If our players get in the habit now of supporting and knowing that their voices and actions have an impact," Staves said. "I think that’s going to be positive.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

After Friend’s Death, Wayland Teen Wants Neck Guards Mandatory For Youth Hockey Players

WAYLAND (CBS) – Sam Brande is on a mission to make a change. “I want to be able to make a change because of what happened to one of my good friends,” Brande said. The 16-year-old lost his childhood friend, Teddy Balkind, in a tragic fatal hockey incident earlier this month. Teddy was struck by the skate of another player in the junior varsity game in Connecticut. “A skate was kicked up and his neck was cut,” Brande said. “He was a close friend of mine and we went to sleep away camp together for a number of years.” This...
WAYLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
iheart.com

WATCH: Hockey HoF Reporter Gets Under Edmonton Oilers Players' Skins

No, reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid is not part of the video above of Edmonton Oilers players reacting to the questions of Hockey Hall-of-Fame reporter Jim Matheson. We just needed a photo of an Oilers player behind a press podium to accentuate our headline. But, as we discussed at...
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 players to watch on the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team

With the NHL once again not allowing its players to compete in the Winter Olympics, the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team won't house nearly as much star power as it would if NHLers were competing. Still, there are a number of key players to keep an eye on when the men's competition begins in February. Many of them are young up-and-comers, and others are former NHL players hoping to prove that they still belong in the top hockey league in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
dbltap.com

2022 VCT Stage 1 - Challengers North America: How to Watch

VCT 2022 Stage 1 - Challengers North America: How to Watch. As promised last month with Riot Games' 2022 VCT format announcement, VCT 2022 Stage 1 - Challengers NA is set to be the first step in carrying out the company's vision of increasing the frequency of "exciting matches" with its essentially condensed, "easier-to-follow" schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Boston

Carolina Hurricanes’ Twitter Account Twists The Knife On Rough Stretch For Boston Sports

BOSTON (CBS) — Losing any game is tough. Losing a hockey game 7-1 is even tougher. And getting trash-talked by a team’s Twitter account after that loss? Even worse. That’s the position that the city of Boston finds itself in, though, thanks to the Carolina Hurricanes. Their six-goal win on Tuesday night at the TD Garden wasn’t enough, as the Canes’ Twitter account went ahead and tapped in to the lingering sting left over from the Patriots’ 47-17 thumping at the hands of the Bills on Saturday night. “Rough few days in Beantown,” the account tweeted, sharing screen shots of the box scores from both games, spliced with some popular paparazzi pictures of a strained Ben Affleck. Rough few days in Beantown pic.twitter.com/9vIchQbqzF — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2022 Rude. The Hurricanes’ Twitter account describes itself as representing “the most fun team in hockey.” But the greater Boston area will likely not mind skipping out on that fun for a little while after a night — and a tweet — like that.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Players#Brunswick School#The Connecticut Office#The Los Angeles Kings
dsubluehawks.com

Illise Jennings earns North Star Player-of-the-Week honor

BISMARCK, N.D. – The first edition of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Indoor Track and Field Athletes-of-the-Week has been released by the Conference office on Tuesday. Dickinson State's Illise Jennings was selected as the Track Athlete-of-the-Week, while Dakota State's Lahna Matchua was named the Field Athlete-of-the-Week. The honor marks Jennings' first Player-of-the-Week honor for the 2022 Indoor Track season.
DICKINSON, ND
Urbana Citizen

Graham sweeps North Union in bowling

Graham defeated visiting North Union, 2,729-1,904, in CBC boys bowling. For the Falcons (11-1, 11-1), Peyton Schwierking rolled a 230-248 478, Daniel Evans a 179-205 384, Jayden Tourney a 223 and Tristan Maxwell a 198. Graham won the girls match, 2,545-1,778. For the Falcons (11-2, 10-2), Paityn Dowty rolled a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy