ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Magnolia Network adds ‘Home Work’ back to TV lineup after reviewing allegations against show

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nf0HB_0dm3dRWe00

(NEXSTAR) – The Magnolia Network, after deciding last week to temporarily remove the TV series “Home Work” from its schedule, said Thursday that the show will be re-added to the channel’s lineup.

The network had previously pulled the series amid a review of allegations from homeowners who were chosen to have their houses renovated. As of last week, three people had come forward with claims of shoddy workmanship or projects that were left unfinished . In two of the cases, the homeowners said they had agreed to a specific budget, only to learn months later that the work would cost much more than originally stated.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

Allison Page, the president of Magnolia Network, confirmed in an emailed statement that the show will return, claiming that a review of the allegations found “no malicious or ill intent” on the part of the production or the show’s hosts, Candis and Andy Meredith.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page said.

“Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards. While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

“Home Work,” a renovation/reality series hosted by the Merediths and based in Utah, was among the first shows to be produced for the Magnolia Network, itself a joint venture between Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame. The show became available to watch as part of the Discovery+ streaming network in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf1pL_0dm3dRWe00
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Allison Page and David Zaslav are seen celebrating the launch of Magnolia Network on Discovery+ on July 15, 2021 in New York City. Page said this week that one of the network’s shows, “Home Work,” would be added back to the scheduled after a review of allegations made by homeowners who participated in the production. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Magnolia Network)

Only days after the DIY Network was re-launched as the Magnolia Network in early January 2022, the network removed “Home Work” from its schedule in response to allegations of poor experiences on behalf of the homeowners featured in the show.

Aubry Bennion, one of the women who came forward with her account, claimed that Candis Meredith suggested making unneeded and ultimately detrimental renovation choices, like removing an egress point that was required by code, and creating a drainage problem by attempting to install a deck (to fix the egress problem). She also claims the Merediths hired uninsured and unlicensed workers.

Bennion, like one of the other homeowners who came forward, also claimed she was told months into the renovations that she would need to shell out a significant amount of additional money in order to finish the projects.

“People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity … all of us have been left on the cutting room floor,” Bennion wrote on Instagram , claiming she was hoping to protect “future victims” by sharing her side of the story.

What are the chances of winning Wordle on the first guess?

Prior to the show’s reinstatement on the Magnolia Network, “Home Work” hosts Candis and Andy Meredith took to Instagram to respond to some of the allegations. They also shared videos taken during production, including one in which Bennion appeared happy with the finished project.

They did acknowledge, however, that there were “misunderstandings” and “hard conversations” along the way.

In his latest video response, Andy said that he and Candis were attempting to vent their frustrations and share their side of the story, and said they were not trying to “ lessen anybody’s feelings or make light of their story ” by sharing their own accounts.

Candis also said the couple’s children were being bullied as a result of the accusations.

It’s worth noting that not everyone who came forward with their experience on “Home Work” was critical of Candis and Andy’s work. On Instagram, another woman gushed about the “reading cottage” the Merediths had built for her, saying they did “beautiful work” despite it taking longer than expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Home Work stars Andy and Candis Meredith 'adamantly deny that we have ever stolen money from these clients' as Magnolia Network pulls their show in wake of allegations

House-flippers Andy and Candis Meredith have released a statement after their show Home Work was pulled by the Magnolia Network. The couple are facing allegations that they ripped off clients, let budgets spin out of control, performed poor work and ran an unsafe work environment. In their defense the duo...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Entertainment Weekly

Home Work stars speak out after Magnolia Network pulls their show amid client renovation horror stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they think they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 103.9

Magnolia Network Gives ‘Home Work’ Second Chance After Controversy

Back to work! After some controversy, then being yanked from the air, Magnolia Network has reinstated renovation series Home Work. The series, hosted by Andy and Candis Meredith, came under fire recently after homeowners lodged complaints regarding the quality of work done by the contractors on their property. Magnolia Network...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Joanna Gaines
Variety

Magnolia Network Launches to 3 Million Viewers as ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Draws Crowd

Magnolia Network opened its doors on Jan. 5 to an audience of about 3 million viewers, powered by the linear launch of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the renovation series hosted by Magnolia chiefs Chip and Joanna Gaines. Magnolia Network’s first night of primetime programming garnered about 3 million viewers in Nielsen’s L3 ratings. The lifestyle and how-to channel marks the return to TV for the Gaines, who have partnered with Discovery in the streaming and linear launch of the curated Magnolia Network as a streaming label on Discovery Plus and the linear channel as a rebrand of Discovery’s erstwhile DIY channel. The...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Work#The Magnolia Network#Discovery Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
CBS 42

CBS 42

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy