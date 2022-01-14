Angelo State will be hosting David DuBose art exhibit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will be hosting a free art exhibit by University of Louisiana Art Professor David DuBose starting Tuesday, January 18th in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The prints and mixed media works by DuBose, titled “The Falling Sky”, will be on display through February 18th located in the Carr EFA Building’s Gallery 193 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. DuBose will also present a free gallery talk on his exhibit to viewers on Thursday, February 17th, at 3 p.m. in Room 101 of the Carr EFA Building.

“The creative process has become a means to examine and reflect on my experiences and to make sense of the world,” DuBose said. “Personal, family, and political histories greatly inform my art, and I often layer photographic or illustrative imagery with hand-drawn or painterly elements. I have discarded the idea that these elements and layers must be visually aligned or rationally connected, preferring instead to separate and isolate them to extend their associative properties and create subtle narratives.”

DuBose received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech and a Masters of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. He has obtained art residencies in Canada, Germany, and the U.S as well as residing in Northern Ireland for nearly 13 years. While in Ireland, DuBose served as a Seacourt Print Workshop director and taught printmaking at the University of Ulster in Belfast.

Original prints, paintings, and mixed media by Dubose can be found in nearly 17 different countries with over 150 exhibits including the Artist Printmaker/Photographer Research Collection at the Museum of Texas Tech University and the AIB Collection of Modern Irish Art in Dublin.

Anyone looking to attend the free exhibit must complete the ASU visitor’s wellness screening and be prepared to show the wellness screening badge upon entering the CARR. Masks are also encouraged but not mandatory.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.

