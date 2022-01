In today's edition of famous father-son lookalikes, we're turning our attention to Riverdale's Mark Consuelos and his two boys, Michael and Joaquin. On Instagram, Michael posted a never-before-seen pic of himself posing alongside his father and younger brother on a boat. And while they're all sporting shades in the photo, it's hard to miss the striking similarities. The 24-year-old actor captioned the post with a classic riddle, referring to the color of their outfits. He wrote, "What’s black and blue and red(ish) all over?"

