Which Winter Olympics Sport Are You Most Excited to Watch?

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 4 and run through Feb 20.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Kilgore News Herald

Forgotten Winter Olympic sports: Sled dog racing

Is this a dog lover's favorite ever sport at an Olympics? Dogsledding once featured at the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympics as a demonstration sport, but it's still got a strong community around the world.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Los Angeles

Jamaican Bobsled Team Qualifies for First Winter Olympics in 24 Years

Nearly 30 years after "Cool Runnings" became a feel-good hit movie, it's time for a reboot. The Jamaican four-man bobsled team is back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in decades after qualifying for a spot in next month's competition in Beijing. It marks the first time the...
SPORTS
olympics.com

How to watch ice hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Ice hockey is one of the 15 sports disciplines taking place at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. It's fast-paced, hard-hitting, and thrilling, yet with a long tradition of history and superstitions – a sport with everything for the neutral. Excitement has been building for the tournaments, and although...
SPORTS
Primetimer

Lindsey Vonn will report on the Winter Olympics for NBC Sports

The four-time Olympian and the winningest woman in alpine skiing World Cup history, who made her debut earlier this month, "will provide a perspective unique to an athlete known for excellence, intensity, and determination on the world’s biggest and most competitive stage," said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production.
SPORTS
#2022 Winter Olympics
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
TrendHunter.com

Winter-Themed Sports Watches

Grand Seiko's limited edition sports watches celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary, marking the first watch with a GMT complication and the 15th anniversary of the brand's first Spring Drive-powered chronograph. To honor the monumental celebrations, the brand launched two new watches. The stainless steel GMT SBGE275 and the titanium chronograph...
APPAREL
