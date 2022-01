Rhode Island built a big first-half lead then withstood a rally as it held off Massachusetts, 66-58, in a key Atlantic 10 matchup Monday night. Rhode Island (13-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) led by as many as 20 in the first half, thanks in large part to an 18-0 run that stretched from 5:34 of the first quarter until 7:03 of the second period. By the time Dez Elmore made back-to-back jumpers in the second quarter, Rhody had built a 28-8 lead. The run featured seven points from Emmanuelle Tahane, five from Elmore and four from Marie-Paule Foppossi.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO