ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rhodium Enterprise Files for $100 Million IPO—Is It a Good Buy?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin mining companies have found unique and increasingly sustainable ways to mine the coin. These companies have used resources like nuclear energy, volcanoes, solar energy, wind turbines, and more. Rhodium Enterprise is the latest mining company that plans to go public, and its IPO stock could be a promising...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

WeTransfer Owner WeRock Seeks $714-813 Million Valuation in IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The company that owns the WeTransfer file service will be valued at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million) at its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam this month, it said on Thursday. WeRock, whose name will soon be changed to The Creative Productivity Group...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: Direct Digital Aims For $32 Million IPO

Direct Digital Holdings has filed to raise $32 million in an IPO. Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) has filed to raise $32 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company provides buy side and sell side programmatic advertising...
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

Dynasty Financial Partners Files for $100M IPO

Dynasty Financial Partners, the St. Petersburg, Fla.-based services platform for independent advisors, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week for an initial public offering. In the initial registration form filed with the SEC Wednesday, Dynasty said it hopes to raise $100 million and plans to list its Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “DSTY.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Software#Rhodium Enterprise Files#Nasdaq#Sec#Stronghold Digital
Seeking Alpha

DESRI Files For U.S. IPO Plan

DESRI (DESR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides electric power production from renewable sources of energy. DESR has produced growing revenue and begun generating profits while using large amounts of cash and will likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Basis Global Technologies files for $100M IPO

Basis Global Technologies has filed an S-1 with the SEC to hold an IPO. The digital media software provider said it plans to sell up to $100M shares, which is likely a placeholder number and subject to change. Terms and timing were not disclosed. The company, which changed its name...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
MarketWatch

Bausch & Lomb files for IPO, parent Bausch Health to remain majority owner

Bausch & Lomb Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Thursday. The Bausch Health Cos. Inc. subsidiary seeks to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that's often a placeholder amount used to calculate filing fees. Bausch Health said in August 2020 it planned to spin off Bausch & Lomb, which mostly makes eye-health products. Bausch Health would remain majority owner of the new public company. Bausch & Lomb plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BLCO. Bausch & Lomb listed earnings of $131 million at the end of September, compared with $191 million at the end of September 2020. Sales rose to $2.8 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Bausch Health changed its name from Valeant in 2018 following allegations of accounting improprieties and price gouging. . Bausch Health, then Valeant, bought the old Bausch + Lomb, which traded from December 1958 to October 2007 on the NYSE, in 2013.
BUSINESS
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale-based HomeSmart files for IPO

HomeSmart, a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by a proprietary end-to-end technology platform, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. HomeSmart has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HS.”
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

Coinbase stock is down over 30% over the last 12 months. Bank of America recently upgraded the stock, citing unlocked value beyond its cryptocurrency trading platform. The rise of non-fungible tokens may serve as the next growth catalyst for the company. The capital markets ended 2021 with precipitous sell-offs in...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Dai Stablecoin, Explained: Price, Staking Interest, and Risk

The Dai (DAI) stablecoin has caught people's attention—investors as well as those just interested in learning more about DeFi, the metaverse, and Web 3.0 crypto. In this Dai explainer, we’ll discuss how the crypto maintains a steady price as well as interest on Dai loans and deposits. We'll also look at the potential risks that Dai critics have highlighted and what prospective investors might need to watch out for.
STOCKS
Axios

Eyecare products company Bausch + Lomb files for IPO

Bausch + Lomb, a Canadian maker of contact lenses and eyecare products, filed for an IPO. Why it matters: This could be the first mega-IPO of 2022, with Renaissance Capital estimating that the issuer could raise up to $3 billion. Details: Bausch + Lomb plans to list on both the...
BUSINESS
Money Morning

Why TPG Stock Is Not a Buy After the IPO

We're not even two full weeks into the year, and already there have been a number of impressive initial public offerings (IPOs). And there's another one this week: TPG stock is set to go public soon. The private equity firm will trade under the ticker TPG, and it aims to...
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy