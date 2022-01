Actress Neve Campbell has shared a wild story about getting attacked by a bear on a movie set many years ago where she was dragged through the forest in a sequence gone wrong. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Campbell said this happened in Canada when she was 17 years old. She was playing a character who was "one with the animals," and one particular scene called for her to be chased by a bear. The crew gave Campbell a bottle of Coca-Cola to feed the bear, which created an environment where the bear was on a "sugar rush," Campbell said. She was then asked to stick her hand in a honey jar and run away as the bear chases her to complete the scene.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO