Spooky movies for your weekend

ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t have to be Halloween to have a spooky good time at the movies. Patrick Beatty joined us to share his thoughts on this weekend’s movie releases. ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (Theaters) Directed By: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska. Written By: Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo, Genndy Tartakovsky....

M.L.K. weekend Movies at Pullman Square; "Belle" and "Scream"

This long, perhaps, snowy weekend debuts two film at Pullman Square 16 --- Scream and Belle. They've also brought back Venom Let There be Carnage. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters "U", a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious "beast" and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.
The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The lights may be dim at the Eccles Theater and Park City s Main Street will have fewer cinephiles packing the snowy sidewalks when the Sundance Film Festival begins its 44th edition Thursday night. But if 2021 proved anything, it's that the world's premier independent film festival is more than its ski town locale. This year Sundance is back online and armed with nine days of high profile documentaries about everyone from Kanye West and Princess Diana to Lucille Ball and Bill Cosby, buzzy first films from knowns and unknowns, virtual gatherings and filmmaker Q&As. The festival had planned...
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
theeverygirl.com

14 Netflix Original Movies That Are Perfect To Watch With Your Significant Other

As the nights get colder and darker, it’s the perfect time to cuddle up with your significant other and actually Netflix and chill. But there’s nothing worse than spending two hours scrolling through the app trying to agree on something. You end up never watching a movie, frustrated with each other for having such terrible taste, and annoyed that you wasted an entire night doing nothing. But don’t worry, that’s why I’m here—with the help of my husband—to bring you 14 recommendations for Netflix original movies that you’re bound to enjoy watching together. So grab a blanket, get comfortable, and get ready to spend some quality time with your significant other.
IndieWire

Sundance 2022: 15 Movies That Could Sell Big at a Festival Heavy with Genre Films and Docs

When the 2022 Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, it’s set to be a sellers market for the 80 percent of the 83-film lineup seeking distribution. Buyers are hungry, and the lineup is heavy on documentaries and genre titles, which remain appealing to theatrical distributors and streamers alike. But will this year bring another “CODA”? Don’t expect another blockbuster deal on opening night. Last year, “CODA” screened as the first slot in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, where it later won the top prizes, and Apple swooped in to pay a record-breaking $25 million for world rights. This time around, that...
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
TrendHunter.com

Over-the-Top Spooky Sundaes

For the premiere of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Selena Gomez and New York City's iconic Serendipity3 restaurant teamed up to create a limited-time treat in the form of a spooky sundae. The special Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Sundae helps to kick off the launch of the new movie on Prime Video starring Gomez.
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
