New LAUSD Superintendent Makes First School Visit

(Los Angeles, CA) — More than 65-thousand Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff members won’t be on campuses for today’s first day of the spring semester. Sixteen-point-six-percent of students and nearly 15-percent of employees have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, meaning they’re not cleared to return to in-person school. All LAUSD students and employees were required to take a COVID-19 test before today, regardless of their vaccination status. Curiously a school district that suffers from kids not attending, is making efforts to keep kids who do want to go to school, at home.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO