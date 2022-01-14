ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New LAUSD Superintendent Makes First School Visit

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberto Carvalho paid his first school visit...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

KABC

Be on the lookout for 65,000 LAUSD staff and students…Not in school today

(Los Angeles, CA) — More than 65-thousand Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff members won’t be on campuses for today’s first day of the spring semester. Sixteen-point-six-percent of students and nearly 15-percent of employees have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, meaning they’re not cleared to return to in-person school. All LAUSD students and employees were required to take a COVID-19 test before today, regardless of their vaccination status. Curiously a school district that suffers from kids not attending, is making efforts to keep kids who do want to go to school, at home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAUSD Students Rush to Get Tested Before Returning to School

The countdown is on for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school next week from winter break. Hundreds of families lined up Saturday morning to get a free at-home test kit from the district. At Audubon Middle School in Leimert...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

New LAUSD Supt. Alberto M. Carvalho pays a visit to Elysian Heights school

Elysian Heights -- Incoming LAUSD superintendent visited with administrators, staff and students at a neighborhood school this morning, saying there is no end in sight to the difficulties COVID-19 will present for the district and students. "I'm one who believes in science, and we recognize that probably COVID-19 is here...
EDUCATION
Vail Daily

Eagle County Schools’ superintendent calls for new mentality in navigating the pandemic

As the latest COVID-19 spike continues to impact businesses and services across Eagle County, many county leaders are calling for residents to learn to live with the virus. And at Wednesday night’s Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Philip Qualman was the latest to send such a message — requesting that the community not let fear and stress override schools’ ability to operate as the pandemic rages on.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
foxla.com

LAUSD Superintendent Megan Reilly provides update on GDLA

LAUSD is the second largest school district in the country and it's tackling many issues, all impacted by the ongoing pandemic. We had a conversation with LAUSD Superintendent Megan Reilly to get her take on how the school year is going, what is going right and what can be improved upon.
EDUCATION
HeySoCal

LAUSD students back in school amid COVID surge

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus. The district required all students and staff to be tested for COVID before returning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

5000 Role Models Of Excellence Holds 29th Annual MLK Day Scholarship Breakfast Virtually

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning. Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America’s first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of...
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Academy Of Holy Angels Sends Students Home Due To Bomb Threat

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Students at a private school in Richfield were sent home Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. Officials at the Academy of Holy Angels said an unknown person called the school in the early morning and implied that an explosive device was at the school.
RICHFIELD, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Incoming LAUSD superintendent: COVID is 'here to stay'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The incoming superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District visited with administrators, staff and students at an Elysian Heights elementary school campus Friday, saying there is no end in sight to the difficulties COVID-19 will present for the district and students. "I'm one who believes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson school superintendent candidates named

The Carson City school board’s special meeting on Tuesday will help trustees determine the process for selecting the 10 candidates vetted by hosting firm Nevada Association of School Boards and establish its criteria and interview questions for interviewees. According to board meeting materials posted last week, three of the...
CARSON CITY, NV
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: ‘This is not sustainable,’ school superintendent warns

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first week of 2022 had school administrators navigating a multitude of intersecting, complex hurdles, including an uptick in COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages and ever-changing guidance on isolation and quarantine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

