New LAUSD Superintendent Makes First School Visit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning.
Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America’s first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of...
