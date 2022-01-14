Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man Relaunch Asks 'What Did Peter Do?'

Sony found a lot of success with Spider-Man in the month of December, and it seems that success extended beyond the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to industry analyst @BenjiSales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales saw a big spike in digital sales on PlayStation 5 last month, jumping to the second best-selling digital game on the platform in the U.S. and number four in Europe. While Miles Morales launched alongside the PS5 in 2020, sales for the game actually surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was only in its second month of availability. @BenjiSales attributed the success to restocks of the PS5, as well as interest following No Way Home.

