The Santa Clause Is Returning As a Disney+ Series With Tim Allen In the Lead Role

By Logan Plant
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only January, but it's apparently never too early to start getting in the holiday spirit, as Disney has announced Tim Allen will return for a new Disney Plus series based on The Santa Clause movies. Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the original...

IGN

Batgirl: Every Cast Member So Far for the HBO Max Movie

Filmgoers will recognize Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario, star of Jon M. Chu and Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Prior to In the Heights, her career largely focused on songwriting and music video performance, earning her three Latin Grammy Award nominations. You can watch her perform in music videos like Bachatica, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, and Duro y Suave. Image credit: Lesliegrace.net.
MOVIES
IGN

Wolf Like Me: Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Wolf Like Me debut Thursday, Jan. 13 on Peacock. Despite sometimes feeling like writer/director Abe Forsythe's elaborate, expensive attempt to get you to listen to Queens of the Stone Age's "Fortress" (which you will awkwardly hear in its entirety at one point), Wolf Like Me is a surprisingly earnest go at a love story between a man and a werewolf. Yes, that sounds like logline for a parody, or in the very least a horror-comedy, but Wolf Like Me is its own beast (pun intended). It's a drama(dy?) and it works.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
IGN

Moon Knight Release Date on Disney+ Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Alongside a brand new trailer, Marvel has revealed that Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. The new trailer and release date were revealed during the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams Wild Card game and shows off our first real look at the upcoming series. Set...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 Amid a Flurry Of New Release Dates

Paramount+ has officially ordered Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to "engage," with the streaming giant announcing that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. The news was included among a raft of Star Trek updates from Paramount+, including a release date for Star Trek: Picard and a second season for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the retro series starring Captain Christopher Pike. It's all part of Paramount's sustained push for the franchise, which has enjoyed a revival since Discovery first came on the scene back in 2017.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Godfather - Official 50th Anniversary Trailer

To celebrate The Godfathers's 50th anniversary, the movie will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision, beginning February 25, 2022. This will be exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories globally. All three Godfather films have also been restored and will be available on 4K Ultra HD from ​March 22, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Gasoline Alley - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Gasoline Alley, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa. Gasoline Alley tells the story of a savage Hollywood murder set in present-day Los Angeles. Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a reformed ex-con, is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence. Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A. The movie also stars Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, Kenny Wormald, Rick Salomon, Steve Eastin, and Tracey "The Doc" Curry. Gasoline Alley, directed by Edward John Drake, arrives in theaters, digital, and On Demand on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
IGN

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Review

Watch our review for The Book of Boba Fett episode 4. "The Gathering Storm" is the episode we've been waiting for. Strong action is led by a formidable Ming-Na Wen, and Jon Favreau finally brings together the narrative threads of the previous three chapters to drive Boba's revolutionary quest forward to entertaining and encouraging effect. New The Book of Boba Fett episodes stream weekly on Disney+.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

