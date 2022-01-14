Party Source opening bourbon bar inside of liquor store

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO