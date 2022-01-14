ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

[LCK Today] GEN sweep DRX, T1 take early lead in the LCK with win over BRO

By David "Viion" Jang
invenglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 14, in the 2022 League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split, Gen.G faced DRX and Fredit BRION played T1. Gen.G swept DRX with ease in the first game and T1 defeated Fredit BRION 2-1 after a fierce battle. Keeping up with the high expectations towards their roster,...

www.invenglobal.com

