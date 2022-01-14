[LCK Today] GEN sweep DRX, T1 take early lead in the LCK with win over BRO

League of Legends Champions Korea, or LCK, came out swinging on Week 1. A surprisingly action-packed week from the most “by the book” players in the world was delivered. Since the LCK had a relatively quiet offseason compared to the other regions, most teams were in great shape in LCK Spring 2022 Week 1. Still, the storylines of the games is what made them exciting. Former T1 members going against the current roster, fans looking at the level of performance 2020 World Champions DAMWON Gaming KIA would bring, and other things. Gen.G and T1 sit on top of the standings, surprising nobody. DRX and Kwangdong Freecs, however, are at the bottom of the standings. Fans are starting to get a little concerned as these teams both have great lineups, but can’t seem to gel together.

