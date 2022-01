GRAFTON, Ill. — If the cold temperatures of January in St. Louis have you wishing for warmer times, Raging Rivers has something to look forward to. The Grafton waterpark is working on a monstrous new attraction for the upcoming 2022 season. Raging Rivers is working on a new super-slide called the Mississippi Monster. A press release said the slide will offer the "biggest thrills of the park" and will feature three hidden chambers and multiple tracks of enclosed tubes to slide through.

GRAFTON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO