UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- For the Penn State Lady Lions, prioritizing strong defensive play has led to offense success. In Sunday's 90-72 home win over Illinois, the Lady Lions found themselves successful by starting off strong and keeping the energy high in the first half. With five different key players contributing in the first half, the Lady Lions jumped out to a strong lead of 49-26. "I want to say how proud I am of our team for that bounce back performance," said Head CoachCarolyn Kieger. "I thought that was one of the best first halves of basketball we've played in a really long time."

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO